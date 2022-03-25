Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 44,386 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 3.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. 196,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,906. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

