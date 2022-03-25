Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 8,176 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 155,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,959,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jabil by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 689,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.