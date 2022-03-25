Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,246 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

