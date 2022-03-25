Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,863,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after acquiring an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,856. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

