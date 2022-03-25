Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. 4,222,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,265. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

