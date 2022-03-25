Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,415 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,028 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,601,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,817. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

