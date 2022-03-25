Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

