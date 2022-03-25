Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.20 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

