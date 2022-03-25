Foster & Motley Inc. Has $45.09 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $45,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,660 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

