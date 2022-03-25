Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.64 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $209.66. The company had a trading volume of 557,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,605. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.