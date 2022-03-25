Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $238.79. 1,424,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,134. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

