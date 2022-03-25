Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 558.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,885,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,071. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

