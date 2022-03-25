Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,368. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,702.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.