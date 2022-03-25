Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,890. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

