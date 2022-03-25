Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,758. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

