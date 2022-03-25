Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,153,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,076. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock valued at $279,749,005. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.