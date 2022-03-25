Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
INFY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 3,365,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,348,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.
INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.
Infosys Profile (Get Rating)
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
