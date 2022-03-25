Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 10,529 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.21. 797,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

