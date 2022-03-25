Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,812,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $260.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,544. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $248.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

