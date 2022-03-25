Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 11,757 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,180. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

