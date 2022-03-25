Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.63. 706,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

