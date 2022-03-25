Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 18,023 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.03.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

