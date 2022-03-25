Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,698,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

