Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,244 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.17. 2,002,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

