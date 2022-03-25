Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 33,264 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust accounts for 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. 2,271,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

