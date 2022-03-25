Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 33,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 5,442,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

