Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $718,796,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.71. 1,813,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.74 and its 200-day moving average is $349.83. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.49 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

