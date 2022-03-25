Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

