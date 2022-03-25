Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

ETN stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,228. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

