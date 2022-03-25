Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 152.65 ($2.01). Approximately 23,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 125,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($2.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.34 million and a PE ratio of 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.88.

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.