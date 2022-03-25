Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director David Harquail Sells 28,053 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded down C$1.82 on Friday, reaching C$196.98. 482,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,439. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$183.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$152.43 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5266446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

