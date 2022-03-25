Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in March

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of FTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 117,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,086. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
