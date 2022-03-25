Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.17. 75,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 489,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.44 million and a PE ratio of -61.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 21.90.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

