FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) is PRW Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 2.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $17,159,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 648.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter.

FAUG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,204. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

