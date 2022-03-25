FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises about 2.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned 1.74% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $37.89. 13,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $39.17.

