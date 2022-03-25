FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $10.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.75. 7,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

