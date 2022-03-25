FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,990 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 161,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,646,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $337.27 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.