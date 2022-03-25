FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,310 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 660,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. The company has a market capitalization of $598.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

