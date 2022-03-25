Furucombo Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $301,558.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,534,943 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

