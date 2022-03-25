FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for SSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada cut SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

