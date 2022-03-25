G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $601.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.40 million and the highest is $601.96 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

