Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%.

Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

