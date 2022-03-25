Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

