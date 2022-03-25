Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will announce $300.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.90 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $301.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,560,000 after acquiring an additional 201,201 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after buying an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.