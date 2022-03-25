Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $202.68

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.68 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 38,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Gateley Company Profile (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

