Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $16.11

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $15.32. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 51,133 shares traded.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

