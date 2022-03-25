GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Shares Down 4.5%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

