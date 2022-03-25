GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

