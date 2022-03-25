Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($153.85) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $116.75 on Friday. Gecina has a 12 month low of $116.45 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

