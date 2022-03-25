Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GEM stock traded up GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 17.81 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 58,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gemfields Group has a one year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £208.16 million and a PE ratio of -17.71.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

